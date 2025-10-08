Posted: Oct 08, 2025 1:44 PMUpdated: Oct 08, 2025 1:44 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man with a felony conviction this year is facing additional charges.

35-year-old Robert McGlothen was charged on Wednesday with a protective order violation.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 1 between approximately 5:45 p.m. and 7:25 p.m. McGlothen allegedly contacted the victim with a valid protective order in place. McGlothen allegedly contacted the victim four times by text message and video call in the Washington County Detention Center.

McGlothen was convicted of multiple counts of domestic abuse by assault and battery on Sept. 30. The matter involves the same victim. McGlothen is currently serving his sentence on the matter.

McGlothen will appear in court again on Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $5,000.