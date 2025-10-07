Posted: Oct 07, 2025 2:54 PMUpdated: Oct 07, 2025 2:54 PM

Brian McSweeney

Oklahoma Union football is back in action this weekend, as the Cougars are still searching for their first win this season.



OKU dropped their first two district matchups to Pawhuska and Morrison over the last two weeks. The Cougars were shut out at Morrison last week, 50-0.



With a team that graduated 10 seniors from last season, head coach Bruce Munden talked about his young guys learning throughout the season.



OKU rolls right back in on Friday night with another team who could have playoff potential this season. Quapaw is 1-1 in district play after an eye-opening 50-34 win over Nowata last week. The Wildcats also have a win over Commerce and sit at 2-3 on the season.

Munden talked about bringing his guys confidence.



The Cougars kick things off at home for Quapaw on Friday night at 7 p.m.