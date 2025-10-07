News
Osage Nation
FAFSA Night Coming Up
The Osage Nation Education Department is hosting a FAFSA and College Application night at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 29th at 102 Buffalo Ave. in Hominy. Seniors in the Johnson O' Malley Program are encouraged to attend the event so that they can get information on financial aid and other resources to help pay for school.
People will be on hand to help students fill out their FAFSA application on that evening. You are asked to sign-up for the event by calling the Osage Nation Education Department at 918-287-5300.
