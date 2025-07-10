Posted: Oct 07, 2025 2:11 PMUpdated: Oct 07, 2025 2:11 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Cherokee Nation celebrated the grand opening of new housing units and the remodel of the Washington County Cherokee Association Community Building in Ochelata on Tuesday.

John Weston, president of the Washington County Community Association, says the revamped community building will continue to help Cherokee people connect

District 12 Tribal Councilor Dora Patzkowski says the community building and the three new duplexes for tribal housing join together for a greater purpose

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. says the initial development of the Cooweescoowee Health Clinic, the remodeled community center and housing on the hundreds of acres of tribal trust land in Ochelata is just the beginning

Listen to "Washington County Cherokee Association and Cherokee Nation Housing Authority Grand Opening 10-7-2025" on Spreaker.