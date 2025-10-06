Posted: Oct 06, 2025 8:19 PMUpdated: Oct 06, 2025 8:19 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata City Commissioners met for their regularly scheduled meeting in the month of October at the Nowata Fire Department on Monday evening.

The commissioners heard multiple reports from various department heads, including reports from the Nowata Police Department and Nowata Fire Department.

The commissioners also approved for the use tax to automatically change with the sales tax. City Attorney John Heskett detailed what this means.

The council also approved a resolution for a lease-purchase agreement for a Freightliner fire truck. The agreement is valid for 120 months.