City of Bartlesville
Posted: Oct 06, 2025 7:34 PMUpdated: Oct 06, 2025 7:36 PM
Bartlesville City Council Approves Charity Tracker, Text-To-Give Programs for Homeless
Nathan Thompson
The Bartlesville City Council voted 4-1 Monday evening to approve establishing an account with Charity Tracker to assist nonprofit organizations in a collaborative software to provide resources to those who are unsheltered.
The lone vote against the resolution was Ward 1 Councilor Tim Sherrick. He contends using taxpayer funding to establish the account is against his understanding of constitutional principles.
Ward 4 Councilor Aaron Kirkpatrick says he respectfully disagrees with Sherrick. He says using taxpayer funds to establish a resource to combat homelessness is for the general welfare of everyone in the community.
Sherrick was also the only vote against setting up a "text-to-give" program with the Bartlesville Community Foundation for the public to donate funds to nonprofits who assist with providing resources to homeless individuals.
