Posted: Oct 06, 2025 7:34 PMUpdated: Oct 06, 2025 7:36 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council voted 4-1 Monday evening to approve establishing an account with Charity Tracker to assist nonprofit organizations in a collaborative software to provide resources to those who are unsheltered.

The lone vote against the resolution was Ward 1 Councilor Tim Sherrick. He contends using taxpayer funding to establish the account is against his understanding of constitutional principles

Ward 4 Councilor Aaron Kirkpatrick says he respectfully disagrees with Sherrick. He says using taxpayer funds to establish a resource to combat homelessness is for the general welfare of everyone in the community