Posted: Oct 06, 2025 6:48 PMUpdated: Oct 06, 2025 6:49 PM

Chase Almy

The Dewey City Council met for its regular meeting Monday evening, October 6, 2025, at Dewey City Hall. With Mayor Tom Hays absent, the meeting was presided over by council members, who moved swiftly through the agenda. The council approved minutes from the previous meeting and accepted all listed claims before moving into new business.

Among the key items on the agenda was the approval of Resolution No. 2025-10-01, setting the details for the city’s upcoming General Obligation Bonds, Series 2025. The resolution outlined the maturity schedule, sale timing, and designation of a paying agent and disclosure counsel. The measure also authorized the city clerk to give notice of the bond sale in accordance with state law and approved the preliminary official statement for distribution.

The council also passed Resolution No. 2025-10-02, approving the donation of two surplused Chevrolet pickup trucks to the Town of Jennings. Additionally, bids were accepted for the removal of several dilapidated structures across Dewey, including properties on N. Wyandotte Avenue, E. Don Tyler Avenue, and East 7th Street. All agenda items were approved unanimously, and the meeting concluded with no new business or citizen comments.