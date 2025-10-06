Posted: Oct 06, 2025 3:01 PMUpdated: Oct 06, 2025 3:03 PM

Nathan Thompson

Arvest associates recently presented a $5,000 donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to Hope Clinic to help provide lab work and health care to individuals in Washington, Osage and Nowata counties.

David Nickel, president of Arvest Bank – Bartlesville Region, private banker Taylor Throne and executive assistant Chloe Wood presented the check to Hope Clinic board members.

“We are proud to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to Hope Clinic to support health and dental care to individuals and families in our local communities,” Nickel said.

“We are grateful to the Arvest Foundation for partnering with us to meet the needs of the uninsured and underinsured residents in our area,” said Robert Wadsworth with Hope Clinic. “This grant will allow us to continue to offer lab tests to our patients that are vital to their well-being.”

Hope Clinic’s mission is to provide free, compassionate medical care and spiritual guidance that ministers to the whole person – spirit, soul, and body.