Posted: Oct 06, 2025 2:18 PMUpdated: Oct 06, 2025 2:18 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, the board signed a resolution that makes changes so that fairground funds will be in compliance with the chart of accounts. District three commissioner Charlie Cartwright explains in further detail.

A REAP grant application in the amount of $200,000 was also signed for district two. This will assist ditch work and other road improvements in the Summit and Timberwood Estates area.