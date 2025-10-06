Posted: Oct 06, 2025 1:34 PMUpdated: Oct 06, 2025 1:34 PM

Ty Loftis

As the government shutdown remains in place, people are wondering what agencies are open and which ones are currently closed.

At the Osage Nation, programs that are independent of the Bureau of Indian Affairs and other federal agencies are continuing to operate as normal. This includes the Osage Nation Health Department, Police Department, Social Services, Early Learning Academies and all other programs operated by the Osage Nation.

As a result of the shutdown, agencies overseen by the federal government are seeing service disruptions. In a recent press release, here is what Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear had to say on the matter:

"The federal government must uphold its responsibility to all citizens of the United States. It is imperative that both political parties come together immediately to resolve this issue, as it is their duty to do so. The situation requires urgent bipartisan cooperation and action."