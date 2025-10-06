Posted: Oct 06, 2025 1:32 PMUpdated: Oct 06, 2025 1:32 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Pawhuska man with a previous felony conviction is facing a felony charge after allegedly possessing a firearm.

55-year-old David Huffman was charged on Monday with possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. Huffman also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain insurance and operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Oct. 2, Huffman was pulled over for allegedly having a broken headlight. During the traffic stop, authorities allegedly observed drug paraphernalia on the center console inside the vehicle. Police allegedly located 4.8 grams of methamphetamine in Huffman’s possession.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Huffman was allegedly in possession of a Ruger .22 rifle. The firearm was reportedly not stolen.

Huffman will appear in court again on Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $5,000.