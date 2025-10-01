Posted: Oct 06, 2025 11:09 AMUpdated: Oct 06, 2025 12:17 PM

Chase Almy

A major topic on the agenda will be Resolution No. 2025-10-01, which sets the terms for the city’s General Obligation Bonds, Series 2025. The resolution outlines details such as maturity schedules, sale procedures, and the appointment of financial agents. Council members will also review Resolution No. 2025-10-02, which would approve the donation of two surplused Chevrolet trucks—a 2000 and a 2001 model—to the Town of Jennings, Oklahoma.

The council will also consider bids for the removal of dilapidated structures at several Dewey properties, including 1021 N. Wyandotte Avenue, Lot 06 Block 04 in Roger’s Addition, 814 E. Don Tyler Avenue, and 817 E. 7th Street. Following those discussions, the council will open the floor for citizens’ input and unscheduled appearances, with remarks limited to three minutes per person. Citizens requiring special accommodations are encouraged to contact the City Manager’s Office in advance.