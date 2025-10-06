Posted: Oct 06, 2025 10:37 AMUpdated: Oct 06, 2025 10:37 AM

Tom Davis

Music fans won't want to miss the Oklahoma’s International Bluegrass Festival running October 9-11, In the Cottonwood Flats of Guthrie, Oklahoma!

Steve Gibbs with the festival tells Bartlesville Radio, " You are invited to this family-friendly festival experience with three stages featuring local, national, and international music, youth competitions, and an open mic stage. Plus, you can enjoy workshops, camping, jam sessions, food trucks, and local art."

Some of the acts include Split Lip Rayfield, The Fretliners, The Slocan Ramblers, Rob Ickes &Trey Hensley, RBJ, Rick Faris and a dozen others.