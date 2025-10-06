Posted: Oct 06, 2025 10:28 AMUpdated: Oct 06, 2025 10:28 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the Nowata County Annex.

The commissioners approved a Sparklight Agreement for the County Commissioners Office. The item was tabled in last week's meeting.

The board also approved REAP Grant applications for districts two and three, and reviewed the standards for bridge inspection with the National Bridge Inspection Standards.

Commissioner Brandon Wesson made an announcement that NS 413 Rd. between County Roads eight and nine by Hickory Creek Bridge will be closed for 19 months due to maintenance.