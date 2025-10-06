News
Nowata County News
Posted: Oct 06, 2025 10:28 AMUpdated: Oct 06, 2025 10:28 AM
Nowata Co. Commissioners Discuss Grants
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the Nowata County Annex.
The commissioners approved a Sparklight Agreement for the County Commissioners Office. The item was tabled in last week's meeting.
The board also approved REAP Grant applications for districts two and three, and reviewed the standards for bridge inspection with the National Bridge Inspection Standards.
Emergency Manager Laurie Summers talked about an upcoming deadline for claiming grant money from the floods in 2019.
Commissioner Brandon Wesson made an announcement that NS 413 Rd. between County Roads eight and nine by Hickory Creek Bridge will be closed for 19 months due to maintenance.
The Nowata County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at 9 a.m. at the Nowata County Annex.
