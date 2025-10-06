Posted: Oct 06, 2025 10:05 AMUpdated: Oct 06, 2025 11:00 AM

Tom Davis

Truity Credit Union is hiring!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Hailey Cunningham, Lead Recruiter at Truity Credit, said, "At Truity, you’ll find more than a job—you’ll find purpose. Our culture empowers you to grow, succeed, and make a real difference." She added, "Your career matters at Truity. We invest in your growth with training, certifications, and opportunities to advance—while you make a real impact for our members."



Part of the culture at Truity is that teamwork fuels progress. Hailey said, "Project teams explore new technologies and services to improve the member experience, turning great ideas into real solutions." She added, "We believe in enjoying the journey together. From team events to company-wide campaigns, we make time to celebrate our people and the communities we serve."

Truity employees are honored for innovation, performance, and service milestones—because every contribution counts. Truity Credit Union has been voted Best Credit Union, Mortgage Lender and Place to Work in Bartlesville and Best Credit Union, Mortgage Lender and Place to Work in Lawrence.