Posted: Oct 06, 2025 9:51 AMUpdated: Oct 06, 2025 9:51 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Nowata High School Marching Ironmen band competed at the Glenpool Blue and Grey Classic over the weekend, taking top honors.

The band won first place in Class 2A and Drum Major Brookie Morgan received the award for Best Overall Drum Major for Class 2A.

The Marching Ironmen will compete again at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Beggs Marching Invitational.

Photo courtesy Nowata Public Schools