Posted: Oct 05, 2025 8:03 AMUpdated: Oct 05, 2025 10:28 AM

Tom Davis

UPDATED STORY: US 75 re-opens following a fatal crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck that had earlier closed the northbound lanes of US-75 early Sunday morning about a half-mile north of West 2900 Road. This is according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen.

The collision occurred around 6:34 a.m. as the semi was pulling out from a nearby truck stop. The passenger in the vehicle died at the scene, while the driver was transported to a Tulsa hospital.

OHP’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash. The cause remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: A fatal two-vehicle crash involving a commercial motor vehicle has temporarily closed US-75 northbound about a half-mile north of West 2900 Road.

The roadway was shut down around 6:34 a.m. Sunday as emergency crews responded to the scene.

Authorities have confirmed at least one fatality. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story.