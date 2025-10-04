Posted: Oct 04, 2025 8:37 AMUpdated: Oct 04, 2025 8:38 AM

Tom Davis

Not even steady rain could slow down the 38th Annual Oldies ‘n Goodies Car Show in downtown Dewey. The beloved event drew 85 entries—topping last year’s total—and hundreds of visitors who came to celebrate classic cars, community spirit, and a good cause.

Organizers announced that this year’s show raised just over $18,000 through sponsorships, registrations, auctions, raffles, concessions, and t-shirt sales. After expenses, those funds will benefit local organizations including the Tom Mix Museum, Dewey Hotel, local FFA programs, The Journey Home, and Friends of Dewey Parks.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who braved the rain to make this year’s show one to remember,” organizers said. “Here’s to keeping this tradition alive and rolling for years to come.”