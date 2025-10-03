Posted: Oct 03, 2025 9:45 PMUpdated: Oct 03, 2025 9:45 PM

Brian McSweeney

It was a rough night for Dewey on Friday night, as the Doggers dropped their homecoming contest to Sequoyah (Tahlequah), 40-0.

An early pick-six set the tone for Sequoyah on the defensive end, and the Indians didn't take their foot off the gas. On offense, Dewey only had 17 rushing yards on 17 carries in the first half.

The loss drops Dewey to 1-4 on the season and 0-2 in district play. The Bulldoggers will head on the road for Westville next Friday, in search of their first district win.