News
Sports
Posted: Oct 03, 2025 9:45 PMUpdated: Oct 03, 2025 9:45 PM
Dewey Falls to Sequoyah in Homecoming Battle
Brian McSweeney
It was a rough night for Dewey on Friday night, as the Doggers dropped their homecoming contest to Sequoyah (Tahlequah), 40-0.
An early pick-six set the tone for Sequoyah on the defensive end, and the Indians didn't take their foot off the gas. On offense, Dewey only had 17 rushing yards on 17 carries in the first half.
The Bulldoggers did have some bright spots on the defensive side. This play by Fenix Bolding turned Sequoyah over on downs.
Dewey found some success through the air, including one trip to the redzone. Braxton Braden completed a pass through a tight window to Jaden Vallen to put Dewey on the doorstep.
The loss drops Dewey to 1-4 on the season and 0-2 in district play. The Bulldoggers will head on the road for Westville next Friday, in search of their first district win.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Westville.
« Back to News