Posted: Oct 03, 2025 2:59 PMUpdated: Oct 03, 2025 2:59 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council will meet Monday evening for their October monthly meeting.

According to an agenda, the council will hold a public hearing on a rezoning request for the SLB facility, located just west of downtown between Frank Phillips Boulevard and Hensley Boulevard. The request for rezoning would facilitate building a new structure to protect outdoor equipment.

The council will also hear an update from City Attorney Jess Kane on the negotiations between the city and the Professional Firefighters union and an update from the city’s Unsheltered Homeless Task Force.

In other business, the city council will discuss and possibly take action on replacing and repairing boiler equipment at the Bartlesville Community Center and a new provider for prescription medications for city employees.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Council Chambers of Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.