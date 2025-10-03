Posted: Oct 03, 2025 1:29 PMUpdated: Oct 03, 2025 1:29 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly causing physical harm to a child.

27-year-old Benjamin Carpenter was charged on Friday with child abuse.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, the victim allegedly appeared at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa with physical bruising to the head, shoulder and leg. The victim was allegedly experiencing symptoms of breathing problems, seizures, discolored skin and bleeding in the brain as a result of the bruising and injuries.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, a child abuse specialist at the hospital allegedly made an impression that the victim was experiencing abusive head trauma.

Carpenter will appear in court again on Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $100,000.