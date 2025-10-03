Posted: Oct 03, 2025 4:21 AMUpdated: Oct 03, 2025 4:21 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma Wesleyan University celebrated its annual Foster Bonanza fundraising dinner and awards Thursday evening, bringing together students, supporters, and community members.

University President Jim Dunn presented the President’s Award to longtime board member Roger Skelley and his wife Donna, and to David Preston, recognizing their dedication and service. Roger Skelley was also recognized with an award for his 37 years as a board member.

Organizers said the evening was both a celebration of excellence and a chance to strengthen support for OKWU’s mission and programs.