Posted: Oct 02, 2025 11:29 AMUpdated: Oct 02, 2025 11:29 AM

Ty Loftis

The 21st annual National Indian Taco Championship is coming back to Pawhuska this Saturday. The event lasts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there will be 20 competitors vying for the top prize and around 40 non-food vendors who will be showing off and selling their goods.

Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Mike McCartney says he has gotten several phone calls from people in other states in showing interest about coming to this event. McCartney goes on to talk about what makes the Indian Taco Championship so unique.

There will also be a Strike Axe Dance Troupe on hand from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. McCartney talks about what they will be doing during Saturday's performance.