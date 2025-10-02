Posted: Oct 02, 2025 9:36 AMUpdated: Oct 02, 2025 9:47 AM

Tom Davis

Feeling overwhelmed by daily responsibilities, medical appointments, or making decisions about your care or a loved one’s care? You’re not alone. Navigating the aging journey can be complex, but Elder Care is here to help you every step of the way.

Appeariing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Elder Care's Development Director Michael Colaw and Community Outreach and Relations Director Claudia Dilbeck reminded viewers and listeners that Elder Care recently launched their newest program: Private Duty Care Management. This innovative service is designed to provide personalized guidance and support for aging adults and their families, offering peace of mind when it’s needed most.

Michael said, "Whether you’re facing new health challenges, experiencing changes at home, or simply wanting a trusted partner to help plan, our professional Care Managers are ready to step in." He added, "We take time to understand your unique circumstances and tailor a care plan that fits your needs, preferences, and lifestyle. From setting up meal services to coordinating medical appointments, household help, and needed supplies, we manage the details, so you don’t have to."

Claudia said, "Elder Care's goal is to reduce stress, eliminate confusion, and provide clear solutions that enable you to live life on your terms. Care Managers bring years of experience, a compassionate approach, and deep knowledge of local resources, so you always know where to turn."

Whether you’re looking for a single consultation to get pointed in the right direction or ongoing support over time, Michael said that Private Duty Care Management is flexible and entirely focused on you. It’s like having a knowledgeable advocate by your side, one who listens, understands, and acts in your best interest.