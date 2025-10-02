Posted: Oct 02, 2025 2:23 AMUpdated: Oct 02, 2025 2:24 AM

Tom Davis

The Lights of Joy Christmas Drive-Thru, one of Branson’s most popular holiday attractions, will debut an entirely new set of displays for the 2025 season.

“Every major display, except our tunnel and video boards, will be replaced,” said manager Kurt Kysar. “Having extensive new displays is unheard of in this industry, and this is our fifth year to do this.”

New themed areas will include Candy Canes and Poinsettias, Christmas in New York, Christmas Gardens, Season of Joy, North Pole, Safari Christmas, 12 Days of Christmas, Penguin Holiday, and Dragon Kingdom.

The attraction will also feature appearances by Santa Claus most weekends and select additional nights around Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Lights of Joy, located north of Sight & Sound Theatre at Shepherd of the Hills Expressway and Expressway Lane, will run nightly from November 1 through January 4, 5–11 p.m. Admission is $25 per car on most Mondays and Tuesdays and $30 on other nights, with rates available for buses, limousines, and motor coaches.

Voted Branson’s “Best Christmas Drive-Thru” the past four years, Lights of Joy has also been recognized nationally by BobVila.com as one of the top 11 Christmas light drive-thrus in America.

For pricing, Santa’s schedule, and season pass details, visit lightsofjoydrivethru.com or call (417) 336-2744.