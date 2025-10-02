Posted: Oct 02, 2025 2:13 AMUpdated: Oct 02, 2025 2:15 AM

Tom Davis

U.S. Senator James Lankford (R-OK), Vice Chair of the Senate Republican Conference, criticized Democrats for allowing the federal government to shut down, saying they prioritized politics over keeping services open.

“Democrats own this government shutdown,” Lankford said, arguing they rejected a resolution to maintain current funding levels while negotiations continued. “Unfortunately, hardworking Americans and millions of federal employees are left to pay the price for their politics.”

Lankford noted Democrats supported short-term extensions under previous administrations but refused this time because President Trump is in office. His offices in Washington, Tulsa, and Oklahoma City remain open to assist Oklahomans during the shutdown.