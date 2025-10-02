Posted: Oct 02, 2025 2:03 AMUpdated: Oct 02, 2025 2:04 AM

Tom Davis

Congressman Josh Brecheen (R-Okla.) issued a statement after the federal government shut down this week with no funding resolution in place.

Brecheen said House Republicans passed a clean continuing resolution (CR) to keep the government open, but accused Democrats of rejecting it and instead pushing for $1.5 trillion in new spending.

“This is ridiculous and would cost every taxpayer approximately $9,300,” Brecheen said.

According to Brecheen, the Democratic proposal to reopen the government would repeal $50 billion from the rural hospital fund, fund gender-transition surgeries with taxpayer dollars, and extend taxpayer-funded healthcare to undocumented immigrants.