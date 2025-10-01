Posted: Oct 01, 2025 3:13 PMUpdated: Oct 01, 2025 3:44 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Huskies have an exciting Friday night planned as they get set to take on the Pawnee Blackbears. Not only is it Pink Out Night, but it is also Osage Appreciation night. Coach Matt Hennesy talks about how the night will start.

Hennesy says they will be wearing jerseys with Pawhuska spelled in Osage. There will also be an Osage Nation seal on the front of the jersey. The name plate on the back of the jersey will have a name of someone who has battled or is battling cancer. Hennesy says this should give his players an extra boost of energy when taking the field.