Posted: Oct 01, 2025 2:01 PMUpdated: Oct 01, 2025 2:01 PM

Ty Loftis

The City Employee Advisory Committee has named its September employee of the month for Bartlesville. Parks Maintenance Worker Steve Tate was nominated for the award by his co-worker Lain Cramer after helping a cat that was in distress at a skate park. In part, here is what Cramer had to say in his nomination letter:

"The guys were doing work at the skate park one day and noticed a cat that was trapped in the skate bowl. There was no way this cat was going to be able to get itself out. So, Steve took it upon himself to save the cat."

Tate has received eight hours of special vacation time, $25 in chamber bucks, a gift card and two tickets to a Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra concert.