Posted: Oct 01, 2025 10:16 AMUpdated: Oct 01, 2025 10:16 AM
Texas Pastor Back in Osage County Court on Thursday
Ty Loftis
A Texas pastor who is facing five felony charges of lewd or indecent acts to a child will be seen in Osage County Court on Thursday afternoon for a district court arraignment.
Robert Morris founded a megachurch in Southlake, Texas and an affidavit accuses Morris of touching a minor victim’s private parts in a lewd or lascivious manner on five different occasions from December 1982 to January 1985.
In December 2024, a multi-county grand jury met and indicted Morris on those charges. When Morris was seen in court in September, he waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
