Posted: Oct 01, 2025 10:10 AMUpdated: Oct 01, 2025 10:36 AM
Dancing with the Bartlesville Stars Nov 8th
Tom Davis
It's back! Dancing with the Bartlesville Stars to benefit Paths to Independence is Saturday, November 8, at Bartlesville Community Center starting at 6:00 p.m.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, contestants Kristin Curd and Tony Gantt said they are both honored and excited to be included in this year's competion that benefits Paths to Independence, a very unitque school in Bartlesville that is dedicated to providing educational and support services to children and adults with autism spectrum disorders and their families.
Both Kristin and Tony are looking forward to having fun raising money for PTI, but it was Tony who said, "We are here to make history!"
In the coming weeks, we feature the other contestants for Dancing with theBartlesville Stars on COMMUNITY CONNECTION
Each Dollar Donation Counts as a VOTE https://www.pathstoindependence.org/dwts-2025-voting-and-sponsorships.php#!/VOTE-DONATE/p/417251266
2025 CONTESTANTS:
Gillian Carr & Jackson Miller
Witney Allen & Shawn Muñoz
Cory Snelson & Matt Spence
Sharon Reese & Michael Harp
Kristin Curd & Tony Gantt
Valarie Hulse & Joe Beffer
Corban McNeil & Mike Roberts
Jamie Berg & Travis Martinez
Sangeetha Arun & Jim Enterkin
Kerry Ickleberry & Mark Keesling
