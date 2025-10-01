Posted: Oct 01, 2025 10:10 AMUpdated: Oct 01, 2025 10:36 AM

Tom Davis

It's back! Dancing with the Bartlesville Stars to benefit Paths to Independence is Saturday, November 8, at Bartlesville Community Center starting at 6:00 p.m.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, contestants Kristin Curd and Tony Gantt said they are both honored and excited to be included in this year's competion that benefits Paths to Independence, a very unitque school in Bartlesville that is dedicated to providing educational and support services to children and adults with autism spectrum disorders and their families.

Both Kristin and Tony are looking forward to having fun raising money for PTI, but it was Tony who said, "We are here to make history!"

In the coming weeks, we feature the other contestants for Dancing with theBartlesville Stars on COMMUNITY CONNECTION

Each Dollar Donation Counts as a VOTE https://www.pathstoindependence.org/dwts-2025-voting-and-sponsorships.php#!/VOTE-DONATE/p/417251266

2025 CONTESTANTS:

Gillian Carr & Jackson Miller

Witney Allen & Shawn Muñoz

Cory Snelson & Matt Spence

Sharon Reese & Michael Harp

Kristin Curd & Tony Gantt

Valarie Hulse & Joe Beffer

Corban McNeil & Mike Roberts

Jamie Berg & Travis Martinez

Sangeetha Arun & Jim Enterkin