City of Bartlesville
Posted: Sep 30, 2025 3:55 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2025 3:55 PM
New Exhibit Opening at Bartlesville History Museum
Ty Loftis
The latest exhibit at the Bartlesville Area History Museum will be unveiled on Wednesday and will be on display through the end of the year. This exhibit, "Outlaw Trails and Legendary Hideouts," will showcase some of the infamous outlaws who had ties to Oklahoma and even Bartlesville.
At an upcoming lunch and learn on Wednesday, October 9, Emmy-winning journalist Mark Archuleta will showcase his book featuring famed bank robber Henry Starr. Those who attend the lunch and learn are encouraged to check out the latest exhibit. There will be a coloring station for the kids.
The Bartlesville Area History Museum is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located on the fifth floor of city hall. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. For more information, you can call 918-338-4290.
