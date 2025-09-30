Posted: Sep 30, 2025 3:55 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2025 3:55 PM

Ty Loftis

The latest exhibit at the Bartlesville Area History Museum will be unveiled on Wednesday and will be on display through the end of the year. This exhibit, "Outlaw Trails and Legendary Hideouts," will showcase some of the infamous outlaws who had ties to Oklahoma and even Bartlesville.

At an upcoming lunch and learn on Wednesday, October 9, Emmy-winning journalist Mark Archuleta will showcase his book featuring famed bank robber Henry Starr. Those who attend the lunch and learn are encouraged to check out the latest exhibit. There will be a coloring station for the kids.