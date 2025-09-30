News
Posted: Sep 30, 2025 2:58 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2025 2:58 PM
Bartlesville City Council OK's Opioid Settlement Participation
Nathan Thompson
The Bartlesville City Council approved participation in an opioid settlement agreement during a special meeting on Monday.
City Attorney Jess Kane presented the resolution for the city to participate in the Oklahoma Opioid Distributor Settlement after receiving a letter about the offer.
The resolution authorizes the city to participate, however, it could be tied up in court for several months.
