Posted: Sep 30, 2025 9:50 AMUpdated: Sep 30, 2025 10:01 AM

Tom Davis

Singer, songwriter, and actor, Drake Milligan has been hailed as a Country traditionalist redefining the current landscape of the music industry. Drake Milligan is best known for portraying Elvis Presley on the CMT series Sun Records and starring in the film Nobody where he portrayed a young teen Elvis. He has also appeared on American Idol and America's Got Talent. Drake Milligan is now the taking the stage at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa on October 9, at 8pm for a concert to raise funds for the Jimmie L. Dean Scholarship Foundation.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Annette Boyd, Executive Direcor of the Jimmie L. Dean Scholarship Foundation, said the the show will be amazing. They are urging you to get your $30-tickets from https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/75526750/ which is linked to thier website so that you will not get overcharged.

Annette explained that purpose of the scholorship is to provide lifelong support to Oklahoma’s next generation of citizens including financial aid awards for higher education costs. The Jimmie L. Dean Scholarship Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charitable Foundation established in 2008 from the generous gift of Jimmie L. Dean for one simple reason, to help keep Oklahoma’s young adults in Oklahoma after graduation."

Annette added saying, "Our purpose is to contribute to this by providing educational support for the next generation of Oklahomans in moving the state forward. This critical investment in these young citizens is to help them in completing their post high school education and help expedite them to becoming an asset in the Sooner state where they can remain living while working and raising their families as they contribute to their communities without being burdened by an anchor of debt hindering their ability to fully contribute to this state’s economy."