Posted: Sep 30, 2025 9:19 AMUpdated: Sep 30, 2025 9:19 AM

Tom Davis

You can support Ray of Hope Advocacy Center in Bartlesville and fun doing it at the Hops for Hope fundraiser Novemer 1, at 6:30pm at the hangar at Bartlesville Municipal Airport.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Rhonda Hudson, Exective Director at Ray of Hope said, "It’s our Sweet Sixteen and we’re “Yeti to Party”! We’re celebrating sixteen amazing years of hops, homebrew, and HOPE. We want you to join us for an unforgettable night ~ you won’t want to miss it!"

Hops for Hope patrons can enjoy a casual, home-brewing competition to raise funds for Ray of Hope Advocacy Center. This fun, laid-back event features beer tasting, small plate favorites, music, a raffle, and silent auction items. More than 850 attendees, just like you, judge and select the best brew.

Rhonda said, "Hops for Hope provides critical funding for child abuse and domestic violence survivors. This year, funding is more important than ever, and we’re counting on YOU to join us in the fight for survivors.