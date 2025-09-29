Posted: Sep 29, 2025 5:07 PMUpdated: Sep 29, 2025 5:07 PM

Nathan Thompson

Silver Dollar City is rolling out the red, white and blue carpet for America’s 250th birthday, offering free season passes to all active-duty U.S. military, made possible through a proud partnership with Arvest Bank.

“For generations, Silver Dollar City has honored the values that make our country special—faith, family and freedom,” said Brad Thomas, President of Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts. “There’s no better way to celebrate America’s 250th than by welcoming our nation’s heroes to a season of celebration.”

As the official sponsor of family fun since 2021, Arvest expanded its partnership with Silver Dollar City this year to help introduce new opportunities for park visitors, including Hero Appreciation Days and 2026 season passes for active military.“As a community-focused bank with deep Ozarks roots, it's an honor to give back in this meaningful way,” said Jason England, president of Arvest Bank – Springfield region. “We're proud to stand alongside Silver Dollar City to honor our heroes and thank them for their dedication and the personal sacrifices they make every day to protect our country and our communities.”

Throughout the 2026 season, patriotism will shine across every corner of the park with moving tributes, dazzling nighttime finales and plenty of star-spangled surprises.

Kickoff Concert — May 9: Echo Hollow will host a special patriotic concert featuring Branson favorites The Presleys, The Petersons, Clay Cooper & his Band, The Haygoods and Mike Patrick of Grand Country Music Hall.

Spectacular Evenings : Fireworks and drone shows will light up the skies to celebrate America in The Heart of the Ozarks.

Patriotic Plates: Menus across the park will debut festive star-spangled twists on classic favorites, plus a custom Coca-Cola flavor honoring America created just for Silver Dollar City. Guests can also enjoy entrees inspired by the nation’s culinary past.

For more information, visit silverdollarcity.com