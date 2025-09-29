Posted: Sep 29, 2025 3:05 PMUpdated: Sep 29, 2025 3:05 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly using someone’s car without permission.

19-year-old Christopher Pahsetopah was charged on Monday with unauthorized use of a vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Sept. 7, Pahsetopah allegedly took control of the victim’s vehicle without permission from the owner and drove away. One witness allegedly observed Pahsetopah running away on foot after crashing the car into a curb.

Pahsetopah will appear in court again on Oct. 3 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $1,000.