Posted: Sep 29, 2025 2:44 PMUpdated: Sep 29, 2025 2:44 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly engaging in sexual acts with minors.

32-year-old Jodice Stokeling was charged on Monday with two counts of child sexual abuse.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Stokeling allegedly engaged in sexual acts with a 16-year-old victim on Sept. 26. Once the victim disclosed the sexual encounter, a second 16-year-old victim allegedly disclosed that Stokeling and the second victim engaged in sexual intercourse.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Stokeling has allegedly engaged in sexual acts with the victims since December 2023.

The age of consent in Oklahoma is 16 years, which would not constitute this case as statutory rape (second-degree).

Stokeling will appear in court again on Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $150,000.