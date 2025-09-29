Posted: Sep 29, 2025 2:31 PMUpdated: Sep 29, 2025 2:31 PM

Ty Loftis

On Monday, Osage County Sheriff Bart Perrier showed the Board of County Commissioners his proposed budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year. While it was an increase from the prior fiscal year, Perrier was able to find a way to trim nearly $230,000. Perrier generalizes what the new budget looks like and what was cut.

Perrier went on to talk about how the sheriff's department is getting income from contracts they have signed with the City of Pawhuska, Hominy and E-911 to provide dispatch services.

That income totals nearly $227,000. The sheriff's office budget for this fiscal year is just over 1.52 million.