Posted: Sep 27, 2025 5:50 AMUpdated: Sep 27, 2025 5:50 AM

Nathan Thompson, James Copeland & Matt Jordan

A high speed chase ends in a crash Friday in Coffeyville.

The car chase started in Owasso traveling north on Highway 169 at speeds of more than 100 mph at times. According to witnesses, the car went to turn at the intersection of Eigth and Patterson and hit another car. KGGF correspondent John Vest reports live from the scene of the accident.

According to law enforcement, the incident began when an officer with the Owasso Police Department confronted shoplifting suspects at a Target store. When the officer tried to pull one of the suspects out of the car, the suspects drove off, dragging the officer.

The pursuit went northbound on Highway 169, where Owasso Police were joined by officers from the Collinsville, Oologah and Talala Police Departments, as well as the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office, game wardens and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, with the OHP eventually taking the lead.

The pursuit ended when the suspect's Jeep failed to yield at a stop light, striking a Chevy Tahoe on its passenger side. The Jeep left the road and overturned on its side while the Tahoe overturned and came to rest on its roof.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the driver of the Jeep fleeing law enforcement was identified as 38-year-old Tenisha Mayberry of Blue Springs, Mo.

Two girls from Coffeyville were in the Tahoe that was hit by the Jeep. Passenger 15-year-old Serafina O'Connell sustained a suspected serious injury and was transported to a Tulsa Hospital, while the 17-year-old driver, Maria O'Connell, received a suspected minor injury and was taken to Coffeyville Regional Medical Center.

Mayberry, along with her 19-year-old passenger Cortez Wasson of Blue Springs were also taken to Coffeyville Regional Medical Center with suspected minor injuries.

The officer who was dragged by the vehicle was also taken an area hospital.