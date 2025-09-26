Posted: Sep 26, 2025 2:04 PMUpdated: Sep 26, 2025 2:04 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County is offering a free dump day once again on Saturday and you can drop off items you no longer need at several county shops throughout the day. Dropoff locations are in Pawhuska, Shidler, Barnsdall, McCord, Avant, Skiatook, Hominy and Fairfax. Only Osage County residents are allowed to dump items.