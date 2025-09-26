Posted: Sep 26, 2025 1:34 PMUpdated: Sep 26, 2025 1:34 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly possessing a BB gun after a previous felony conviction and methamphetamine.

33-year-old Jessy Wilson was charged on Friday with possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer. All of the pending drug charges are misdemeanors.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Wilson was stopped by authorities at the intersection of Rogers Ave. and Cudahy St. Authorities allegedly spotted various drug paraphernalia and bag of methamphetamine during the search. Wilson allegedly admitted to police prior to the search that he was in possession of a pipe.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Wilson also told authorities that he was in possession of a BB gun. The BB gun allegedly did not have an orange safety tip and was tucked into Wilson’s waistband.

Wilson was convicted on felony charges of possession of CDS in 2017.

Wilson will appear in court again on Oct. 3 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $10,000.