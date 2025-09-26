Posted: Sep 26, 2025 10:35 AMUpdated: Sep 26, 2025 10:36 AM

Tom Davis

At The Center in Bartlesville on Tuesday, September 30, at 7pm, is where the magic of Taylor Swift will come to life in a dazzling explosion of music and energy as Blank Space –The Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute Show takes the stage.

Blank Space is more than just a tribute – it’s a journey into the incredible world of Taylor Swift’s chart-topping hits and unforgettable melodies. Olivia Mojica embodies Taylor’s spirit with every note as this ensemble of talented musicians brings the Taylor Swift experience to Bartlesville.