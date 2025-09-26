Posted: Sep 26, 2025 9:08 AMUpdated: Sep 26, 2025 9:08 AM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges after allegedly following someone and bringing a bottle of urine into jail.

23-year-old Gustavo Ambriz was charged on Thursday with possession of contraband in a jail or penal institution, driving a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and stalking.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Sept. 23, police allegedly spotted Ambriz follow another vehicle very closely on Nowata Rd. The victim allegedly stated that Ambriz started following them after the victim dropped a friend off.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Ambriz allegedly followed the victim to the drive-thru of a Taco Bell and stared at the victim. Ambriz allegedly continued to closely follow the victim after they left Taco Bell.

Detention staff at the Washington County Jail allegedly located a bottle of urine strapped to Ambriz’s leg once he was in custody.

Ambriz will appear in court again on Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. He posted a $7,500 bond.