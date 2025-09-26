Posted: Sep 26, 2025 8:59 AMUpdated: Sep 26, 2025 8:59 AM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly possessing methamphetamine.

48-year-old Clayton Wisinger was charged on Thursday with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS).

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Sept. 24, authorities performed a traffic stop on a motorized bicycle on the sidewalk in the area of Keeler Ave. and Frank Phillips Blvd. Authorities placed Wisinger in custody due to an outstanding municipal warrant.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, during a search of Wisinger, authorities allegedly discovered 8.2 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.

Wisinger has been previously convicted of possession of methamphetamine. All of his previous convictions are misdemeanors.

Wisinger will appear in court again on Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $500.