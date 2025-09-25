Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Sep 25, 2025

Dutch Bros. Coffee to Open in Bartlesville

Nathan Thompson
Bartlesville caffeine heads will soon have another option for fresh cups of coffee.
Dutch Bros. Coffee has filed a permit with the city to begin construction on the company's first location in Bartlesville on Washington Boulevard.
 
City Manager Mike Bailey made the announcement earlier this week on KWON.
 
Dutch Bros. will join the list of several coffee shops in Bartlesville, including Seven Brew, Scooters, Starbucks and Outpost, among others.

