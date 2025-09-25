News
Indian Taco Championship Coming to Pawhuska
The National Indian Taco Championships are coming to Pawhuska once again. This year's event is set to take place on Saturday, October 4th in downtown Pawhuska.
Judging will start at 10 a.m. and tacos will be served throughout the day. There will also be a performance from the Strike Ax Dance Troupe at 11 a.m. For more information, you can call the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Office at 918-287-1208.
