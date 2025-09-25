Posted: Sep 25, 2025 9:23 AMUpdated: Sep 25, 2025 9:23 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to step into the shadows and experience a hauntingly fresh perspective on the Bartlesville Civic Ballet's production of Arvola's Dracula on Saturday, September 27, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, September 28, 2025 at 2 p.m.

After a thrilling debut last fall, Arvola’s Dracula returns to The Center this September, gracing the stage once more. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Civic Ballet performers Sofie Doubt, Maddie May and Priyanka Krishnan shared their stories of preparing for this show including the promotional events along 2nd Street in Bartlesville to draw attention to this production.

As a bonus, Ms. Carla Amancio and Mr. Tales Ribeiro, principal dancers from Dance Alive National Ballet in Gainesville, FL, will once again bring Arvola’s Dracula to life in Bartlesville, joined by our own talented BCB dancers.