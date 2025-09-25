Posted: Sep 25, 2025 2:28 AMUpdated: Sep 25, 2025 2:35 AM

Tom Davis / News on 6

State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced his resignation on Wednesday night on FOX News.

Our news partners at KOTV News on 6 reports that Walters said he will now serve as CEO of Teacher Freedom Alliance.

Since Walters resigned, Gov. Kevin Stitt will have to find someone to finish off the rest of the term.

Senate Democrats issued the following statements after Superintendent Ryan Waters announced he would resign from office to accept another job.

“It’s no surprise Ryan Walters has chosen his own personal ambitions over serving our students and teachers, like he always has...I am looking forward to working with the next state superintendent to return the focus to our students, teachers, and schools, where it should have been all along.” – Senate Democratic Leader Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City.

“With State Superintendent Walters’ resignation, Oklahoma has the chance to turn the page and come together around a shared vision for strong public schools.”– Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City.

“The departure of Ryan Walters is great news for Oklahoma students, families, and teachers. Now, we can focus our efforts on serving students and raising our national rankings from dead last.” – Sen. Mark Mann, D-Oklahoma City.

