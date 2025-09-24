News
Local News
Posted: Sep 24, 2025 5:08 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2025 5:12 PM
Jarrett Farm Owners File Bankruptcy, Hoping to Retain Property
Nathan Thompson
The owners of Jarrett Farm between Ramona and Vera have filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a last-ditch chance to keep the resort open.
Jarrett Farm has been in a long battle with a bank after the property was foreclosed on nearly two years ago. The resort went up for a sheriff's sale in August, where the bank decided to purchase Jarrett Farm back pending a Washington County judge's acceptance of the sale.
Now, owner Dave Stewart tells our partners at News On 6 he has filed for bankruptcy to attempt to get a fresh start and retain Jarrett Farm.
Stewart says while the bankruptcy proceeds, it is business as normal at Jarrett Farm, with hopes to have the restaurant reopened to the public in November.
« Back to News